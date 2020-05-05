Chelsea winger on his way to Tottenham, claims pundit

Chelsea winger Willian has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the recent weeks.
Popular presenter and pundit Richard Keys has now revealed that the player is on his way to Spurs this summer.
Apparently, Willian has already spoken to Jose Mourinho.
Keys said in a YouTube video: “He’s another one that’s already spoken to Jose Mourinho. He is on his way to Tottenham.”
The two share a good relationship from their time together at Chelsea and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mourinho managed to convince him to move to Spurs.
Tottenham could use someone like him in their midfield and Willian has failed to agree on a new deal with Chelsea.
If Spurs can offer him the contract he wants, the deal should be pretty straightforward.
Willian’s Chelsea contract is up in the summer and the Blues will be powerless when it comes to the move.
Willian will add creativity, work rate, flair and goals to the side. Tottenham need his experience and versatility.
The Brazilian can play in the wide areas or as the number ten. He is impressive with set-pieces as well.
Willian came close to joining Spurs a few years ago and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can finally bring him to the club this time.