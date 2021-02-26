Paper Talk: Transfer boost for Chelsea, Henderson worry, Tottenham star bites back

Our Paper Talk feature takes a look at the latest news and rumours from some of the top media outlets in the business.

Borussia Dortmund Managing Director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, says that he hasn’t ruled out selling some of the club’s top players this summer.

In an interview with Handelsblatt, the Dortmund chief discussed the impact the coronavirus is having on club finances.

He claimed that it will take at least five years for things to get back to normal in terms of liabilities which are currently around €27 million.

“We benefited from the fact that we had no financial liabilities at the start of the pandemic,” he said.

‎”As long as the situation continues, we will not write black numbers. But to ask banks for credit lines just not to sell a player won’t be our way.”

His comments will be music to the ears of Chelsea, who have been strongly linked with a move for striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Jadon Sancho has also been tipped to head back to the Premier League, with Manchester United leading the race to secure his services.

