Europa League 2020/21: UEL Round of 32 Results & Highlights

The Europa League takes centre stage this evening with the round of 32 second leg ties featuring some enthralling fixtures.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Europa League highlights as the games are played.





One tie has already been completed, with Tottenham Hotspur beating Wolfsberger 4-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the last-16.

Arsenal are in early action against Benfica on Thursday and will fancy their chances of going through after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

Kieran Tierney is in the starting XI for the Gunners, but the inclusion of David Luiz and Hector Bellerin in defence is a risky move by manager Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United are expected to make progress to the next round as they head into their second meeting with Real Sociedad holding a four-goal advantage.

Leicester City ground out a goalless draw with Slavia Prague last week and should progress.

Rangers are also in good shape after recording a 4-3 victory over Royal Antwerp in their first meeting.

Europa League Round of 32 Second-Leg Results

Wednesday, February 24

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Wolfsberger (agg 8-1)

Thursday, February 25

Arsenal vs Benfica (1-1)

Rangers vs Royal Antwerp (4-3)

Villarreal vs RB Salzburg (2-0)

Hoffenheim vs Molde (3-3)

Napoli vs Granada (0-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-0)

Ajax vs Lille (2-1)

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kiev (1-1)

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad (4-0)

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade (2-2)

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague (0-0)

Roma vs Braga (2-0)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar (3-2)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Young Boys (3-4)

PSV Eindhoven vs Olympiacos (2-4)

Europa League Highlights

Dele ➡️ Bale An emphatic first-time finish from Gareth Bale! No goalkeeper would have stopped that… 🚀 pic.twitter.com/o3ww14acKO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2021

Europa League News

