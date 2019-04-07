Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2019: Preview, Team News and Live Coverage

Chelsea vs West Ham
Premier League 2018-19
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Date: Monday, April 8, 2019
Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT
Chelsea host West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night and they will be looking to close in on the top four places with a win.
The Blues are currently 5th in the standings and Maurizio Sarri’s men will be desperate for the three points.
The likes of Tottenham and Arsenal aren’t far ahead and this could be a good opportunity to cut down the gap.
The home side are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over Cardiff City and Brighton. They will be fairly confident of getting a good result here.
Meanwhile, West Ham have been very inconsistent and they will need to be at their best in order to pull off an upset.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men have lost three and won three of their last six games.
Team News
The home side have no injury issues heading into this game. Sarri will have his first team stars fit and ready for the game.
As for West Ham United, Pellegrini will be without his attacking depth. The likes of Carroll, Wilshere and Yarmolenko are ruled out with injuries. Reid and Sanchez are sidelined as well.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Higuain, Hazard
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Antonio, Lanzini, Anderson; Chicharito
Key Stats
Chelsea are undefeated in their last 13 home matches against West Ham in all competitions. The home side are 1.3 to win with Mustard Bet.
West Ham have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 away matches (Premier League). Bet on under 2.75 goals with Mustard Bet (2.3).
West Ham have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 3matches (Premier League). Meanwhile, Chelsea have conceded at least once in four of their last five league games. Get both teams to score at 1.8 with Mustard Bet.
Stay tuned for the confirmed lineups. Also, follow all the action with Sportslens’s LIVE blog here.