Chelsea to Open Talks With David Alaba

Chelsea are set to begin contact with the agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January.

Alaba has been an important part of Hansi Flick’s Bayern side, who won the treble last season.





However, the Austrian has refused to sign a new deal, leaving him out of contract in the summer and free to talk to other clubs in January.

And now Frank Lampard’s side are ready to capitalise, according to BILD reporter Christian Falk.

The Blues currently boast the best attacking record in the Premier League, as well as the joint-second best defence. Adding Alaba to an already strong side will only boost their chances of winning another league title.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old’s versatility would be incredibly handy to any side. Alaba has played as a left-back for most of his career, but also has experience as a centre-back and at central midfield.

If Chelsea wish to bring the Austrian to Stamford Bridge this summer, then they will have to fight off heavy competition. Falk also reports that Champions League finalists Paris Saint Germain are interested in securing Alaba’s services.

Earlier reports suggested that Les Parisiens were not put off by Alaba’s astronomical wage demands of €20m per year, as well as a €20m signing on bonus.

Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United have also been mentioned as potential destinations for the 28-year-old, although they seem unlikely.

Alaba came to the Bavarians in 2008 from Austria Wien. Since then, he has achieved immense success at the Allianz Arena, winning nine league titles, six DFB Pokals, and two Champions Leagues.