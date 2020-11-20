David Alaba the focus as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain look to bolster their defence

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all set to battle it out for the signature of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer.

Alaba joined the Bavarians in 2008 and has since made 396 appearances for the club, scoring on 32 occasions. His time at the Allianz Arena has been incredibly successful, winning nine league titles, six DFB Pokals and two Champions League trophies, among others.





However, the Austrian has refused to sign a new contract at the German giants, leaving him as a free agent next summer. This has put many top clubs on high alert, knowing that they could snag the 28-year-old for a bargain.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Paris Saint Germain lead the race for the Austrian. The article claims that Les Parisiens are willing to match his reported astronomical wage demands of €20m per year, as well as a €20m signing on fee.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Spanish titans Real Madrid are also eyeing up the defender, regardless of the future of long-serving captain Sergio Ramos.

The 34-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with Los Blancos, with his current deal expiring in the summer. However, it is believed that the resolution of Ramos’ contract talks has no bearing on whether the club makes a move for Alaba.

Also looking to acquire the 28-year-old’s services are Italian champions Juventus. Tuttosport state that manager Andrea Pirlo is interested in the Austrian, with his versatility being a major positive.

Alaba has played left-back for the majority of his career, but spent last season in the heart of defence. He also plays as a central midfielder on the international stage.

La Vecchia Signora may be looking for a top-class replacement for Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, who are both well into their thirties.

While some Premier League clubs have also been linked to Alaba, Manchester United fans consider Upamecano to be a more realistic target for the club.

Alaba is fast, reliable and still young enough to lead the defensive line at any top European club for several years. There’s every chance he can still come to terms with Bayern. If not, one European club’s fans will be very happy whenever he signs.