Chelsea in talks to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side have already opened talks to sign the player. The 21-year-old is valued at £50m by Milan.





The highly talented Italian goalkeeper could prove to be a great option for Frank Lampard next season.

Chelsea paid big money for Kepa but the Spaniard has failed to deliver so far. The Blues will have to find an upgrade on him if they want to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Kepa needs more competition and a spell away from the starting lineup. He made some costly errors this past season and the Spaniard is clearly struggling with his confidence.

Donnarumma is rated highly in Italy and he’s a massive talent. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the Italian giants to sell the player to them this summer.

Chelsea are a much bigger team compared to AC Milan right now and they have a more ambitious project as well. Donnarumma could be tempted to move to London if the Blues come calling with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

A move to London would allow the keeper to challenge for the top honours next year.