Chelsea close to signing Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.
Barcelona are thought to be keen on selling the Brazilian this summer and the Blues are very close to signing him.
Chelsea could use some creativity and goals in their side and Coutinho could be the ideal addition to Lampard’s midfield. If he manages to regain his sharpness, he could fill Eden Hazard’s void at the club.
The former Liverpool star is an excellent passer and he will add flair to the side as well. Furthermore, he is impressive with his long-range shooting as well.
As per Sport (via Sportwitness), Chelsea have already opened negotiations to sign the 27-year-old this summer and an agreement is expected.
It will be interesting to see how much the Blues pay for the midfielder. Barcelona paid around €160 million for the playmaker in 2018 and they won’t be able to recoup that.
The Spanish giants will have to accept a massive loss if they want to move the player on this summer.
If Chelsea can negotiate a reasonable price for Coutinho, it could be a masterstroke from them.
The Brazilian will be desperate to get back to his best and he will be determined to deliver.
He knows the Premier League well and he played his best football in England. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.