Chelsea agree personal terms with Declan Rice

Chelsea are interested in signing the West Ham midfielder Declan rice this summer.

The Blues need to add some defensive cover to their midfield and the 21-year-old would be the ideal addition for them.





The talented defensive midfielder has proven his quality with the Hammers and he is good enough to succeed at a club like Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the London club will open talks with West Ham in the coming days and the player is pushing to join Chelsea.

Chelsea have not made any official bid yet for Declan Rice. Talks on with his agent – but now it’s time to sell/loan out players, then #CFC will open talks on next days with West Ham. #WHUFC insist they won’t sell Rice but the player is pushing to join Chelsea. 🔵 #transfers https://t.co/DuMqm5j9bV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Furthermore, Nicolo Schira claims that Declan Rice has already agreed on personal terms with the Blues and he will sign a five-year contract with them if Chelsea can agree on a fee with West Ham.

#Chelsea are literally on fire: after #Mendy’s signing #Blues are working to close Declan #Rice’s deal. Talks ongoing with #WestHam (rejected a bid of €50M + add-ons). The midfielder has already agreed personal terms for 5-year contract. #transfers #CFC #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 24, 2020

Declan Rice is well settled in the Premier League and if Chelsea manage to sign him, he should be able to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have improved their attack immensely with the signings of Werner, Havertz and Ziyech. They need to improve defensively now in order to challenge for the Premier League title.

Rice can play as a centre back as well as his versatility will be an added bonus for Frank Lampard.