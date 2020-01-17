Charlie Nicholas says Tottenham Hotspur fans booing Christian Eriksen are pessimists searching for excuses

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen was on the receiving end of jeers from the fans as the teams were read out before midweek’s FA Cup third-round replay with Middlesbrough and when he made way for Giovani Lo Celso against Liverpool on Saturday.
The Denmark international could be joining Inter Milan before the end of the January transfer window or wait till summer when he becomes a free agent.
Either way, Eriksen’s days at Tottenham are numbered, and his recent performances haven’t been particularly encouraging.
Nevertheless, he doesn’t deserve to be booed, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has a word for the Spurs fans jeering him.
“I heard the Tottenham fans were having a pop at Christian Eriksen,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.
“Why are they booing him? Did they boo Vertonghen, Alderweireld or Rose? No. Why focus on Christian Eriksen?
“He has been a fabulous player for them. They are back to being pessimists and searching for excuses.”
Eriksen isn’t the only Tottenham player to have had a contract standoff with the board, neither is he the only reason for their struggles this term.
He played a huge role in Spurs’ rise to being a perennial top-four side and as such deserves respect from the fans.
Understandably, his recent dip in form has let the team down, but he clearly wants out, and that has affected him psychologically.
The boos reflect how quickly fans forget past achievements when things go sour, and Eriksen is only unfortunate to still be in North London this term after publicly declaring his willingness to leave last summer.