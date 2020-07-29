Celtic’s £5m bid for Ivan Toney has been turned down

Celtic are keen on signing the Peterborough forward Ivan Toney this summer.

Neil Lennon is close to wrapping up the signing of Albian Ajeti on loan and it seems that Toney is another attacking target for him.





As per Daily Record, Celtic submitted a £5m bid for the 26-year-old but the offer has been turned down. Apparently, Peterborough value the player higher than that.

Rangers are keen on the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish champions come forward with another improved offer now.

Toney has had a very good season with Peterborough and he could prove to be a superb addition to Celtic’s attack. Currently, the Hoops are reliant on Edouard for goals.

The arrivals of Ajeti and Toney would give them the depth they need to compete on all fronts. Plus, the Hoops will be aiming to win their tenth title in a row this year and they will want to strengthen their squad sufficiently.

Toney scored 24 goals this past season and he could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Griffiths next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can convince the League One outfit to part with their prized asset in the coming weeks.