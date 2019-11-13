Celtic legend Chris Sutton urges Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to be patient amid January transfer links

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has hit 22 goals across all competitions this season, and it’s not a surprise that he is wanted by a couple of English Premier clubs in January.
Leicester City are the latest to be linked with an interest in the Colombian, while Aston Villa are most likely still keeping an eye on him.
Morelos’ goals are crucial to Rangers’ chances of beating Celtic to the league title and going far in the Europa League, and it’s almost impossible to see the Ibrox outfit allow him to leave midway through the season.
While manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he would love to hold on to the 23-year-old beyond January, the Rangers striker told Blue Radio SportsBlog towards the end of last month:
“Hopefully in the January window, the biggest step to a more competitive league will be made.
“The Premier League is very strong and similar to Scotland; it suits how I play, and I like it a lot.”
It remains to be seen if Morelos’ wishes will come true following his transfer admission, but Celtic legend Chris Sutton isn’t convinced the Rangers star is ready for a move south of the border yet, urging him to be patient.
“I think he needs to do it for longer. This season I feel he really has matured disciplinary-wise and is keeping himself on the pitch,” the former striker told Ladbrokes Social Club.
“The finish against Porto, we’re seeing a different Morelos this season and fair play to him. He probably needs to do it over a longer period of time though.”
With 69 goals in 115 games for Rangers, Morelos is definitely convinced he has all it takes to hit the ground running in the English top-flight.
One wouldn’t know how the Light Blues striker will fare if he moves in January, but Sutton has played in both leagues and definitely knows one or two things about what it takes for a striker to excel or fail in England and Scotland, and it will be interesting to see what happens when the winter transfer window opens.