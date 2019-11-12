Report: Leicester City want to bring Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to the Premier League in January

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Leicester City are looking to bring Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to the English Premier League in January.
The Foxes are challenging for a top-four finish following a flying start to the campaign, and manager Brendan Rodgers wants to strengthen his attack in order boost his side’s Champions League chances.
Morelos has continued his impressive form in front of goal this term, scoring 22 times in 26 games across all competitions for the Light Blues, and he has attracted lots of suitors.
Leicester are ready to allow Kelechi Iheanacho leave on loan, and they reckon the Rangers star has what it takes to help provide the ageing Jamie Vardy quality cover and competition.
At 23, Morelos will be a fine long-term replacement for the English hitman, but it remains to be seen if the Ibrox outfit will let him leave midway through the season.
Manager Steven Gerrard’s side are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table, and the Colombian’s goals will definitely come a long way in boosting their chances of stopping the Hoops’ dominance.