Celtic fans react to Callum McGregor display vs Rangers

Celtic’s season went from bad to worse after they were thrashed by Rangers 4-1 away from home yesterday.

Steven Gerrard’s side picked up an emphatic win over the Hoops and the away fans will be bitterly disappointed with the performance in a derby game.





Goals from Kemar Roofe, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe were enough to secure an impressive derby win for the home side.

The visitors were quite poor across the pitch but Callum McGregor’s performance has attracted the most criticism following the game.

The 27-year-old Celtic midfielder has been abysmal against Rangers this year and this is not the first time he has disappointed in the Old Firm derby.

McGregor failed to come to grips with the intensity of the game and he was punished for his rash tackling. He was sent off on the 26th minute after two poor challenges and Celtic struggled to cope with Rangers’ quality after that.

There have been rumours that McGregor could be handed the club captaincy next season when Scott Brown moves on but the player will have to improve immensely if he wants to lead the Hoops successfully.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 27-year-old’s performance and here is what they had to say.

Callum McGregor in derbies this year:

Ghosted

Own Goal

Good

Ghosted

Red card — Keir (@FenianGambino) May 2, 2021

Will be a complete travesty if Callum McGregor gets given that captains armband next season. An absolute passenger all season — Megan (@heyitsmegx) May 2, 2021

Callum McGregor showing why he is no where near ready to be captain of Celtic — CelticVines (@Celtic_Vines) May 2, 2021

Callum Mcgregor as captain next year if so that will be a good laugh 😳 — Cara Roberts. (@CaraRoberts67) May 2, 2021

Eddie Howe's first task in charge of Celtic should be to find Callum McGregor, because the version that's currently playing is a complete shadow of his former self. — Ryan McGinlay (@TheRyanMcGinlay) May 3, 2021

Callum McGregor’s been one of the biggest disasters of the season. Still starts week in, week out. — Liam (@LK95_) May 2, 2021

Callum McGregor has been one of worst players this season and hes been excused by everyone and ive no clue why — Aidn (@aidnmc) May 2, 2021

