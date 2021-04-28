Rangers set to run the rule over Jonson Clarke-Harris

Rangers remain keen on signing the Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

According to Football Insider, the Ibrox outfit are set to scout the striker extensively in the remaining matches of the League One season before deciding whether to make a move for him.





Clarke-Harris has been in exceptional form for Peterborough this season and he is the League One top-scorer, with 29 goals. The striker has the ability and the physical attributes to succeed in Scotland.

Rangers could definitely use another goal scorer next season especially with the likes of Alfredo Morelos being linked with a move away from the club.

If the Colombian moves on in the summer, Rangers must make it their top priority to replace him adequately. Morelos has been instrumental to their success this season and Clarke-Harris seems like a good replacement in theory.

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish outfit can agree on a fee with Peterborough in the coming weeks.

The League One outfit paid £1.25 million for the striker last summer and they will be looking to make a considerable profit if they are to part ways with him at the end of this season.

A move to the Scottish Premiership would be the ideal step-up in Clarke-Harris’s career right now and the option of European football at Ibrox could be tempting for him.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and Rangers would be getting his best years if they can snap him up this summer.

