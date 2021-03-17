Callum Wilson’s injury update will excite Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The striker picked up the injury against Southampton last month, and he was expected to be ruled out for six to eight weeks.





However, the player returned to the club’s training ground on Tuesday and has begun working on the grass again.

It could be that the 29-year-old is ahead of schedule, and his return would be a major boost for the Magpies and their fans.

Newcastle are currently just one point clear of the drop zone and in desperate need of a quality goalscorer.

Steve Bruce’s side have suffered in attack ever since the injury to Wilson, and now the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are also injured.

Wilson has made quite an impact since his move from Bournemouth, scoring 10 goals this season.

His timely return could be the difference between Newcastle surviving the drop or going back down to the Championship.

The striker has revealed that he already has a game in mind for his return but chose not to reveal his target.

Wilson said (via Chronicle): “For me, I always set targets in my mind, so I have got a game in mind where I’m aiming to get back for, and that’s my motivation throughout my rehab.

“You have to have something to set your mind on, a target, and obviously I won’t reveal that because we’re all working and making sure that it’s all controlled and everything is going well, but it’s going to be nice once I get back.

“No-one likes being injured. Especially now the sun’s out, you’re looking from the gym outside to the lads going out training and things like that. It’s a little bit frustrating, but all you can be is positive, and sooner or later I’ll be amongst it as well.

“It’s going well, and I just can’t wait to be honest. It’s exciting times, and I’m looking forward to the end of the season, to the run-in, to start fighting amongst the other lads.”

The player is expected to return in April, and the fans will be hoping that he can come back sooner. The upcoming international break will give Newcastle a great opportunity to nurse their injured players back to fitness and get them ready for the business end of the season.

Read: Newcastle keen on this 18-goal striker this summer.