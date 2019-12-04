Borna Barisic enjoying his best football at Rangers

Glasgow Rangers defender Borna Barisic has been in good form this season for the Ibrox club.
Steven Gerrard’s side are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after their superb 5-0 win against Hearts last week. Barisic was superb during the game, and provided an assist as well.
The Croatian has been outstanding for the Gers this season. It has been a remarkable transformation for him. He provided a delicious cross for Alfredo Morelos who broke the deadlock for the Ibrox side against Hearts.
The 27-year-old left-back looked destined for the exit during the summer transfer window. He struggled badly in his first season in Scotland and it looked like he would be offloaded by the club.
However, he has redeemed himself under Steven Gerrard this season, and has enjoyed an incredible turnaround. He has managed four assists in five Europa League games this season, and three assists in the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers fans will be happy to hear that Barisic feels he is playing the best football of his life for the Ibrox club at the moment.
“I put myself into his position and I would be the same. If you are injured and you come back not playing good, you don’t play, it’s easy. It’s not a problem,” said Barisic to the Scottish Sun.
“Is this the best football I’ve played in my career? Yes, probably.
“I play now for three months in a row, every game, and I’ve not had as many games as this. I’ve not had injuries and I’m happy. I’m really enjoying it.
“I’ve always believed in myself when it comes to the football, but it was physical. It’s the best part of my life, for sure.”
Rangers will face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday.