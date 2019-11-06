Borna Barisic comments on Rangers winger Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers defender Borna Barisic has praised Ryan Kent who joined the Ibrox club on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window from Liverpool.
Barisic, who joined the Gers from Osijek last summer, has been in impressive form in 2019-20. He had a difficult debut campaign in Glasgow, but the 26-year-old Croatian international is now gradually becoming a favourite among the Ibrox fans.
Kent joined Rangers last season on loan where he made a strong impact for Steven Gerrard’s side. The 22-year-old completed a permanent move to Ibrox during the summer with the Gers paying £7 million for his signature.
The highly-rated winger picked up a hamstring injury on his debut in September. He started against Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-final clash on Sunday and played till 66 minutes before being replaced by Joe Aribo.
Barisic has showered praise on Kent, by saying he is a ‘top player’. However, the defender feels that Kent is yet to reach his top level, as he has just returned from injury.
Kent himself has suggested recently that he is not fully fit at the moment, and thus playing two games in a week is a struggle for him right now.
“Ryan Kent is an amazing player,” said Barisic, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“He has had some problems with injuries and he is maybe not right now at his top level. But you saw last season that he is a top player and how he can play. He played a very good game on Sunday.”