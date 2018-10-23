Bielsa ‘personally scouted’ Justin to strengthen Leeds squad

According to The Sun (h/t Daily Star), Marcelo Bielsa has ‘personally scouted’ Luton Town defender James Justin. The 19-year-old rose through the youth ranks to the Luton first-team in 2016 and has gone on to make 75 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals. He’s represented England at u20 level and could be on his way to the Championship if reports are to be believed.
Bielsa isn’t short on options at right-back, with Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton at his disposal – in addition to the versatile Stuart Dallas in a makeshift capacity – but Justin would provide him with more depth in defence. He’s racked up a lot of experience despite his young age and is able to play in two other roles too – left-back, left-wing.
This season, Justin has made 11 League One appearances for Town, scoring one goal. Game time was inconsistent earlier into the campaign – being an unused substitute in three of Luton’s first seven outings – but he’s starting on a regular basis now. With so many Football League games under his belt as a teenager, Bielsa should be confident that he can adapt quickly at Leeds.
It’s worth noting there’s been no confirmation of an offer from United. Bielsa is just attributed to have monitored the defender’s progress.
