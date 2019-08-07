Barnsley agree deal for Leeds defender Tom Pearce

According to the reliable journalist Alan Nixon, Championship outfit Barnsley have agreed a deal to sign Leeds defender Tom Pearce.
Nixon claims that the Tykes have managed to secure a deal for just £275k which is a real bargain given the player’s age and quality.
Barnsley. Fee agreed for Tom Pearce at Leeds. Only 275k. That’s cheap.
The 21-year-old, who graduated from the club’s academy, is deemed surplus to requirements by Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.
Leeds Live earlier reported that he will sign a three-year deal at Oakwell.
Leeds have done business with Barnsley this summer, with Aapo Halme and Mallik having moved to the Yorkshire club already.
Pearce showed a lot of potential when he first emerged and has played 10 first-team games for the club. However, he has fallen down the pecking order at the Yorkshire club.
He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Scunthorpe United, and now it seems, his career at Leeds United is over.
The Whites have Barry Douglas, Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas, while Leif Davis can also play in the left-back role, which means Pearce would have struggled for regular games.
He is a very good talent and a move away from Leeds could be ideal for him.