Aston Villa submit bid for Wissam Ben Yedder

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Sevilla striker Ben Yedder before the window closes.
According to Fanatik, the Premier League side have tabled an offer of around €32m for the striker.
The 28-year-old scored 30 goals for the La Liga side last year and he would be a sensational signing for Dean Smith’s side.
Yedder could partner Wesley in attack next season and he would add goals and movement to the side.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa manage to pull this off. It would be a huge coup for Villa and Dean Smith.
Aston Villa could use the extra depth in attack and someone like Yedder could take them to the next level. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he could form a lethal partnership with Wesley in the Premier League.
Having said that, Aston Villa would be a step down from Sevilla and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can convince the player to join them.
They might be able to offer him more wages than the Spanish side but Sevilla are much better as a team and far more ambitious as well.