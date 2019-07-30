Aston Villa set to submit improved offer for Mattia Perin

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Juventus keeper Mattia Perin this summer.
According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side failed in their first attempt to sign the player and they are now prepared to return with an improved offer.
The report claims that Villa will submit their new offer in the next few days.
It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to accept the offer when it comes in. Initially, Villa were ready to pay around €15m for the shot-stopper.
Dean Smith is looking to bring in a new keeper and the Premier League side have been linked with the likes of Heaton, Butland and Bettinelli so far.
It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually.
Perin could prove to be a solid addition if he manages to pass his fitness tests. He is quite highly rated in Italy.
The 26-year-old is unlikely to start for Juventus anytime soon and a move away would be ideal for him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Villa might be able to provide him with that opportunity next season.