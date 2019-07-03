Aston Villa set to bid for Mahmoud Trezeguet

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Egyptian attacker Mahmoud Trezeguet this summer.
As per the Sun, Dean Smith wants to improve his attacking options and the Egyptian attacker has caught his eye with his performances during the AFCON.
The report adds that Aston Villa will submit an £8m bid for Trezeguet this summer.
The newly-promoted side have been linked with the likes of Benrahma as well but an agreement with Brentford seems unlikely.
It seems that Trezeguet is the alternative to Benrahma.
The Egyptian scored nine goals in 29 games for the Turkish side Kasimpasa last season and he will add pace, flair and goals to Aston Villa’s attacking unit.
Smith needs to add more goals to his side and Trezeguet would be an ideal addition. Wesley is currently the only reliable goalscorer at the club.
The likes of Jota and El Ghazi will add creativity to the side but they are not goalscorers.
The report adds that Aston Villa representatives watched the player in action last week and they are now ready to follow up on their interest with an offer.
The fans will be hoping that Villa’s Egyptian full-back Ahmed Elmohamady can help the club seal the move for his international teammate this summer.
Here is how the Villa fans have reacted to the report.
