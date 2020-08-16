Aston Villa ready to offer £22.6m for Milot Rashica

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer.

As per Fehmarn24, the Premier League side are willing to pay the £22.6m asking price for the player but Rashica is not keen on the move. Apparently, he doesn’t want to join a club that could be involved in a relegation battle.





It will be interesting to see if Villa can persuade the player to sign for them eventually. Rashica has done well in Germany and he would be a superb addition to Dean Smith’s attack.

He would add goals and creativity to the side. The 24-year-old picked up 11 goals and 8 assists this past season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of El Ghazi and Trezeguet.

Villa will have to add more goals to their side if they want to beat the drop next year. They were overly reliant on Grealish this past season and they cannot afford to make the same mistake again.

Signing players like Rashica would be a step in the right direction for them. Villa should also look to bring in a quality striker along with the Bremen star this summer.