Aston Villa negotiating for Mattia Perin

Aston Villa are looking to bring in Mattia Perin this summer.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side are currently negotiating with Juventus for the player.
The report adds that talks have developed in the recent hours and Perin is keen on a move to Aston Villa.
The goalkeeper is valued at €15m (£13.4m) and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to pay up.
Dean Smith is keen on signing a new keeper this summer and Villa have already been linked with the likes of Heaton, Butland and Bettinelli.
Perin is a talented player who could develop into a star for Aston Villa. However, there are doubts regarding his fitness and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Villa have Jed Steer in their ranks and the youngster did well in the Championship last term. It seems that Smith wants a more experienced player as his number one in the Premier League next season.
Perin and Steer would be two solid options to have.
Aston Villa have been very active in the market this summer and they should have the resources to pay Juventus’ asking price for Perin.