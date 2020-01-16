Aston Villa make their move for Islam Slimani

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Leicester City striker Islam Slimani this month.
The forward is currently on loan at Monaco and he has had an impressive season with the Ligue 1 outfit so far. However, he is not keen on staying there and a return to the Premier League is on the cards.
According to Le10sport, Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for the striker.
Dean Smith needs to improve his attacking options and Slimani could prove to be a solid short term buy for Villa. The 31-year-old has a good link-up play and he is impressive in the air.
Slimani can hold up the ball and he will help bring the likes of Grealish into the play.
Wesley has been ruled out for the season with an injury and Villa are in desperate need of a proven striker.
Slimani struggled to prove himself in the Premier League with Leicester and Newcastle but he has shown his quality in the other leagues.
It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League this time if Villa manage to sign him.
Aston Villa fans will be hoping for instant impact if he joins the club. The Premier League outfit are fighting for their survival right now and they cannot afford to bring in underperformers.
Slimani has scored 7 goals this season for Monaco and he has 7 assists to his name as well.