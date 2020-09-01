Aston Villa make approach for Callum Wilson

Aston Villa have made an approach to sign the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this summer.

Dean Smith needs to add more depth to his attacking positions before the new season begins and Wilson should prove to be a superb signing for Aston Villa.





The 28 year old is expected to leave Bournemouth following relegation and he is thought to be a target for quite a few Premier League clubs.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Newcastle United are interested in the player as well. They could offer a swap deal to sign the striker.

#avfc have made an approach to #Bournemouth for Callum Wilson, but they will face competition from #nufc– who are prepared to make a cash + player offer, with Matt Ritchie in the bundle. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can fend off the competition & sign Wilson before the new season begins.

Last season, Aston Villa struggled to score goals when Wesley was injured and Wilson could fix that problem for them next year. The 28 year old is a proven goal scorer in the Premier League and if he’s available for a reasonable price, Villa should do everything in their power to sign him.

Wilson has plenty of experience in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact if he joins Aston Villa this summer.