Aston Villa linked with a move for Michy Batshuayi

Aston Villa have been linked with a loan move for the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.
The Belgian is not a key starter at Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.
A move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him right now.
According to Foot Mercato (via GFFN), Villa have already registered their interest in the player and they would like to loan him with an option to buy.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are ready to accept the offer.
Batshuayi is unwanted at Chelsea and therefore it would be foolish to turn down the offer. If Batshuayi plays regularly at Villa and manages to regain his form, Chelsea will be able to offload him permanently for a good fee.
Aston Villa are in desperate need of a striker right now and the Belgian could prove to be a superb addition. He will add pace, flair and goals to the side.
Wesley picked up an injury during Villa’s last outing and he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Villa cannot afford to play their remaining games without a proven striker and therefore the interest in Batshuayi makes a lot of sense.
The 26-year-old Belgian has scored 5 goals in 18 appearances for the Blues this season.
Here is how some of the Villa fans have reacted to the news.
