Aston Villa keeping tabs on Daniel Sturridge

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.
The former England international has had a good season with Trabzonspor so far and Dean Smith could look to bring him back to the Premier League this month.
According to Daily Mail, Smith wants to add more goals to his side. Villa have been looking at a number of options but Sturridge seems like the most attainable target right now.
The other strikers on Villa’s radar are Iheanacho, Mitrovic and Bowen.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa submit an offer for Sturridge in the coming days. The former Liverpool star has found his goalscoring form in Turkey and he could prove to be a superb signing.
He has played in the Premier League before and he could make an immediate impact. He has scored 76 Premier League goals with Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and WBA.
The club hierarchy must back Smith in the market if they want to do well this season. Villa are already lacking in goals and now Wesley has picked up an injury. A new striker should be a top priority for Villa right now.
If Sturridge manages to stay fit, he could transform Villa’s attack. During his time at Anfield, he was one of the best strikers in the league.
Still only 30, the striker has a lot left to offer. A move to Villa could be ideal for him. It could help him regain his spot in the England setup.
Sturridge has scored 7 goals in 13 appearances for the Turkish side this season.