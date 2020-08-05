Aston Villa keen on signing Max Aarons

Aston Villa are looking to sign the highly talented Max Aarons this summer.

As per the Telegraph, the young defender is a target for Dean Smith’s side after impressing in the Premier League this season.





Norwich City have been relegated but the likes of Aarons, Lewis, Buendia, Cantwell and Pukki have all impressed. It will be interesting to see how many of these players remain at the club next season.

It is evident that the likes of Aarons belong in the Premier League and he would be a sensational signing for Villa. Smith needs to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Elmohamady and Aarons would be perfect.

He is already good enough to start in the Premier League every week and he will only get better with age and coaching.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Norwich for the 20-year-old this summer. Villa certainly have the resources to pull off a signing like this.

Apparently, Bayern Munich are keen on the young defender as well and Aarons will cost around £18m.

If Aston Villa can offer him regular first-team football, there is no reason why Aarons wouldn’t want to join them. Unless of course, a bigger club comes in for the young full-back.