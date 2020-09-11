Aston Villa keen on Odsonne Edouard and Josh King

Aston Villa have already completed the signings of Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash this summer and they are now closing in on Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League side are expected to push for their ‘leading targets’ Odsonne Edouard and Josh King now.





Dean Smith needs to improve his side’s attacking options and Edouard would be a sensational addition. The 22-year-old Celtic star has been phenomenal in Scotland and he seems ready for a step up in his career.

A move to the Premier League would allow him to take the next step in his development.

Meanwhile, Josh King has proven his quality over the years with Bournemouth and he would be a useful addition as well.

It will be interesting to see who Villa end up signing eventually.

Edouard will probably be a more expensive option for them and it will be interesting to see if Villa are willing to pay up for him, especially after the big money addition of Watkins.

The Frenchman scored 28 goals for Celtic last season and the Hoops will surely demand a premium if they are forced to consider a sale this summer.