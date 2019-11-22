Aston Villa keen on Nicolas Gaitan

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on the Chicago Fire winger Nicolas Gaitan.
The 31-year-old winger will be a free agent in December and a few Premier League clubs are looking to snap him up.
As per Guardian, West Ham and Sheffield United are keen on the player as well.
Villa want to sign the player on a two-year deal and it should prove to be a good investment. Dean Smith could use some added depth in his attack.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa manage to sign the player when his contract expires. Gaitan could prove to be a solid addition to Dean Smith’s side.
Aston Villa spent a lot of money in the summer and they are likely to have a quiet January window. A free signing would be ideal and someone of Gaitan’s quality would be a superb bit of business.
The 31-year-old has the quality to be a valuable squad player and he will add a new dimension to Villa’s attack. Gaitan is very impressive with his set-pieces and his crossing. The likes of Wesley would benefit from his arrival.
The player is likely to be tempted if a Premier League club comes in for him and it will be interesting to see who manages to land the winger eventually.