Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa keen on Mahmoud Trezeguet

Aston Villa keen on Mahmoud Trezeguet

8 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa want to sign the Egyptian winger Mahmoud Trezeguet.

According to BBC, Dean Smith and Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch were in Cairo last week to watch the player in action.

The report adds that Aston Villa are currently exploring a potential deal for the Egyptian.

Trezeguet has impressed in the AFCON and he could prove to be a good addition to Dean Smith’s side.

Aston Villa need more attacking depth in the Premier League and the youngster could be a great option off the bench for them.

Apparently, the newly-promoted side are plotting a £10m move for the player.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Kasimpasa. Convincing the player shouldn’t be too tough.

The Premier League is a massive step up from the Turkish league and any player would be tempted to make the move.

A move to Villa would be ideal for him as well. He can progress as a player in a more competitive league with better coaching and facilities.

Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Celtic readying improved offer for Romaine Sawyers
Tottenham submit offer for Nicolo Zaniolo

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com