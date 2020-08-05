Aston Villa keen on Brentford striker Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

As per The Telegraph, the Championship outfit will demand around £25 million for their star player.





Watkins and Benrahma have been Brentford’s best players this season and they were very close to guiding their side to the Premier League next season.

Now that the Bees have failed to secure promotion, their key players could look to move on in search of better opportunities. Both Watkins and Benrahma have been linked with Villa and they are good enough for the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to pay the asking price for Watkins this summer. They are in desperate need of a quality striker and Watkins could prove to be a defining signing for the club next season.

The 24-year-old has 26 goals to his name this season and he should prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Samatta and Davis. He could partner Wesley in the attack.

Villa would be the ideal step-up in Watkins’ career and the player is likely to be tempted if a good offer comes along. If he manages to impress with Dean Smith’s side, he will get plenty of chances to join a bigger team in future.

Right now, he needs Premier League exposure and Villa would be the ideal destination for him.