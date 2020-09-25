Aston Villa interested in signing Rhian Brewster

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster this summer.

The 20-year-old striker was on loan at Swansea City last season and he managed to score 11 goals for them.





Brewster needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Villa can agree on a fee with Liverpool in the coming weeks.

According to Independent, Sheffield United are keen on signing the young striker as well and they have already spoken to the Reds regarding a move.

Liverpool value the young striker at £25 million and they are hoping to insert a buy-back clause in the contract if Brewster is sold this summer.

Such a deal would be ideal for Liverpool as it would allow the player to develop with the regular first-team football elsewhere and if he manages to fulfil his immense potential, Liverpool will be able to buy him back.

Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta has left the club and Brewster is being eyed as his replacement. It remains to be seen where the young striker ends up eventually.

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has been linked with a move to Burnley.