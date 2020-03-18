Aston Villa fans react to links with Dion Sanderson

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Dion Sanderson.
The highly rated Wolves defender is currently on loan at Cardiff City and he has shown his potential with them.
He has the talent to develop into a quality player in future and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa manage to sign him.
They have dealt with Wolves before for Hause and they should be able to negotiate the transfer for Sanderson as well if they are truly keen on his services.
The youngster is unlikely to get first team chances at Molineux anytime soon and therefore Wolves might look to cash in on him.
Aston Villa need to add more quality and depth to their back four but Sanderson might not be the ideal signing right now. They need players who will be able to come in and make a difference immediately.
It will be interesting to see if they can beat the drop and stay in the Premier League next season. If they do, they will need better signings to cope in the top division.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have shared their reactions to the links on Twitter earlier.
Preparing for champ
— brad utv x (@bradavfc_9) March 17, 2020
Embarrassing
— Greg Miller 🦁 (@greg_avfc1206B6) March 17, 2020
Hope he is better than the last one that came from Wolves.
— Ryan Boyd (@ryanboyd81) March 17, 2020
The ambition 😫
— nick (@headmond81) March 17, 2020
We really don’t help ourselves, embarrassing
— Alex Birch (@birchy187) March 18, 2020