Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to El Ghazi’s display vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa fans react to El Ghazi’s display vs Bournemouth

2 February, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth this weekend.

Two first-half goals were enough to earn a valuable win for Eddie Howe’s men.

Nathan Ake and Philip Billing scored for the home side in the first half. Aston Villa got back into the game through their new signing Samatta but they failed to score the equaliser.

It will be interesting to see how Villa bounce back in their next game. They should have done better against this quality of opposition.

Dean Smith’s men are battling for their survival and the fans would have expected a better showing away from home.

The likes of Anwar El Ghazi put in a thoroughly disappointing performance and the 24-year-old winger will be under pressure to make amends in the next game.

He has put in some quality displays for Villa this season but he has to be more consistent. Smith will need his key players in top form if Villa are to beat the drop this season.

Some of the Villa fans were disappointed with his performance against the Cherries on Saturday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

Newcastle fans react to Yedlin's display vs Norwich
Report: West Ham United boss David Moyes planning scouting trip to watch Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague ahead of potential summer move

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com