Aston Villa fans react to El Ghazi’s display vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth this weekend.
Two first-half goals were enough to earn a valuable win for Eddie Howe’s men.
Nathan Ake and Philip Billing scored for the home side in the first half. Aston Villa got back into the game through their new signing Samatta but they failed to score the equaliser.
It will be interesting to see how Villa bounce back in their next game. They should have done better against this quality of opposition.
Dean Smith’s men are battling for their survival and the fans would have expected a better showing away from home.
The likes of Anwar El Ghazi put in a thoroughly disappointing performance and the 24-year-old winger will be under pressure to make amends in the next game.
He has put in some quality displays for Villa this season but he has to be more consistent. Smith will need his key players in top form if Villa are to beat the drop this season.
Some of the Villa fans were disappointed with his performance against the Cherries on Saturday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Here are some of the tweets from earlier.
I’d give Davis a start against Spurs. Play him alongside Samatta and drop El Ghazi to the bench. #avfc
— mark osborne (@mark_mozza1971) February 1, 2020
Player ratings:
Reina 5
Mings 4
Konsa 4
Hause 4
Targett 5
Guilbert 3
Nakamba 4
Douglas Luiz 5
El Ghazi 4
Grealish 9 🌟
Samatta 7#avfc #utv
Not good enough against the worst side in the league.
— FauxniqueJenkins (@FauxniqueJ) February 1, 2020
Pointless starting Trezeguet or El Ghazi since they rarely turn up, Jack no10 behind two strikers, extra man in midfield with fullbacks providing width, preferably Elmo & Target #avfc
— VIlla74 (@avfc741) February 1, 2020
Nakamba was sloppy today, same with Mings, Hause, Guilbert, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi ( at some points). We’ve gotta make teams scared of us #avfc
— astonvillathatswho (@avtw2) February 1, 2020
El Ghazi and Trezeguet clearly aren’t good enough. May as well get rid of the wingers and put Grealish in the middle behind a front 2.
Targett and Guilbert get more crosses into box than El Ghazi and Trezeguet anyway. #AVFC @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/bQebDnYPK7
— SamaGoal 🇹🇿🦁 (@RHUTV170) February 1, 2020
Seen more from Davis in 30 mins than I have from El Ghazi for the past 2 months
— Josh Donaghey (@JoshDonagheyAV) February 1, 2020