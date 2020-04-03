Aston Villa eyeing up summer move for Maxime Lopez

Aston Villa are looking to sign Maxime Lopez from Marseille at the end of this season.
As per Estadio Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness), West Ham are keen on the player as well.
Both clubs are prepared to splash out on the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Lopez has a contract until 2021 and therefore his suitors will be able to sign him for a reasonable fee this summer.
The Frenchman is a technically gifted central midfielder who would be a good addition to both sides. Villa could certainly use someone like him alongside the tireless McGinn. He would add some much-needed craft to Smith’s midfield.
The 22-year-old is a very good passer and he is effective from set-pieces as well. Furthermore, Lopez is a versatile player who can play as a wide player as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for Villa if they manage to sign him.
Lopez might be tempted to make the move to the Premier League next season but Aston Villa will have to beat the drop first. They are in the relegation zone right now and if they go down, their transfer plans could be jeopardized.
The Marseille ace is too good for the Championship. He should look to join a club who like to play progressive football and he needs a manager who will trust him and offer him the platform to fulfill his potential.