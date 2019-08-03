Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Axel Tuanzebe

Aston Villa remain interested in signing Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United.
The young defender is available on loan and Newcastle United are keen on signing the player as well.
According to Luke Gardener from Daily Express, the two clubs will fight it out for the youngster’s services. Solskjaer is ready to let the player leave on loan for another year.
Tuanzebe has played for Aston Villa before the newly promoted side tried to sign him earlier. If he is up for grabs, Smith should do everything in his power to pull off the deal.
The Manchester United player impressed on loan at Villa in the Championship and he could prove to be a handy option for them next season as well.
Aston Villa have improved their defence with the signings of Engels, Mings, Hause and Targett this summer. Adding Tuanzebe will increase the depth and quality.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa manage to pull this off.
The 21-year-old defender needs to join a club where he can play regularly and whoever manages to give him that assurance will have to a good chance of landing him.
Villa will hope to use their relationship with the player to persuade him to join them.
Here is how their fans have reacted to the news.
I like axel alot, but part of me thinks unless it’s permanent it’s time to move on now, we are not a desperate championship club now, improving players for other clubs. Enough. Either all or nothing! Up the villa!!!!! #avfc
— daley (@daleywood) August 3, 2019
We’re covered at CB, he’s class but he’s not ours and we don’t need to develop him further for United while players we own sit on the bench. So unless there’s an option to buy him they can keep him.
— ✶✶Machiavelli✶✶ (@Machiaveli1980) August 3, 2019
Bring him back if we can. Still a lot of uncertainly with new lads who have to settle. Axel is a quality CB and if the deal can be done that doesn’t put any others at risk lets do it.
— Stu (@FidoeStuart) August 3, 2019
Good player and did well last season but we now have 5 centre backs so think it’s a no from us in Deano we trust UTV 👍
— adrianhill (@adrianh04694316) August 3, 2019
As good as a player he has been for us (and I rated him a lot) think we’ve got adequate CB’s now and should be focusing on one more striker then done!
— James Fryer (@jay_f_1) August 3, 2019