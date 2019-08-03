Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Axel Tuanzebe

Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Axel Tuanzebe

3 August, 2019

Aston Villa remain interested in signing Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United.

The young defender is available on loan and Newcastle United are keen on signing the player as well.

According to Luke Gardener from Daily Express, the two clubs will fight it out for the youngster’s services. Solskjaer is ready to let the player leave on loan for another year.

Tuanzebe has played for Aston Villa before the newly promoted side tried to sign him earlier. If he is up for grabs, Smith should do everything in his power to pull off the deal.

The Manchester United player impressed on loan at Villa in the Championship and he could prove to be a handy option for them next season as well.

Aston Villa have improved their defence with the signings of Engels, Mings, Hause and Targett this summer. Adding Tuanzebe will increase the depth and quality.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa manage to pull this off.

The 21-year-old defender needs to join a club where he can play regularly and whoever manages to give him that assurance will have to a good chance of landing him.

Villa will hope to use their relationship with the player to persuade him to join them.

Here is how their fans have reacted to the news.

