Aston Villa determined to sign Olivier Giroud

Aston Villa remain keen on the Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.
The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this month and Villa want to sign him.
As per Le10sport (translated by Daily Mail), Giroud is their preferred choice and they are prepared to do everything to sign him.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Blues and the player now.
Chelsea might be willing to sell for the right price but convincing the player will be a challenge. Giroud is a quality player and he will have other options.
He has been linked with big clubs like Inter Milan as well.
However, a move to Villa might be ideal for him right now. He won’t get to play every week for a side like Inter Milan. Aston Villa can provide him with that platform though.
Smith has lost his first-choice striker Wesley to injury and the £110k-a-week striker will be an automatic starter if he joins Villa.
The 33-year-old will improve Aston Villa going forward and the transfer makes sense for both parties.
Aston Villa are in desperate need of a goalscorer and Giroud could help them beat the drop. They are currently 18th in the table.