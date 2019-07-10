Aston Villa could sign Tom Heaton this week

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Burnley keeper Tom Heaton this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the newly-promoted side has sent out an offer to Burnley for the experienced shot-stopper and a deal could be done this week.
Dean Smith wants to bring in an experienced keeper and Aston Villa have been linked with Jack Butland as well. However, Stoke’s asking price is quite high and Heaton would be a more reasonable addition.
Butland is thought to be valued at around £25million.
The Burnley player was outstanding in the Premier League before his injury and he could prove to be a quality signing for Villa next year.
The 33-year-old would be an upgrade on Jed Steer because of his experience. He could be the ideal mentor for the young Villa keeper.
Daily Mirror claims Heaton could be Aston Villa’s seventh signing of the summer.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to get the deal over the line. Heaton is unlikely to cost a lot because of his contract situation and the deal makes a lot of sense financially as well.
The 33-year-old has one year left on his Burnley deal.
Here is what the Villa fans think about his potential arrival.
