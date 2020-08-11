Aston Villa are looking at Emiliano Buendia as Grealish replacement

Aston Villa could look to bring in the Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia to replace Jack Grealish this summer.

As per Sun (h/t HITC), Grealish has been linked with a move away from the club and Dean Smith has identified the Argentine playmaker as his alternative.





Palace are keen on the £20 million-rated playmaker as well.

Despite Norwich’s relegation, some of their players managed to impress in the Premier League and Buendia is one of them. The 23-year-old showed exceptional passing skills and technique and he is good enough to play for a top-half club.

It will be interesting to see if Villa submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. Norwich will be under pressure to sell some of their star players following relegation. The players will want to play at a higher level and their suitors will view this as a good opportunity to snap them up.

Buendia produced 7 assists in the Premier League last season and he could certainly replace Grealish’s chance creation. However, the English midfielder is a better dribbler and he can carry the ball forward better.

Also, Grealish is a better goalscorer. He has 8 goals to his name this past season, compared to Bunedia’s one goal. But the Argentine has more assists in the league.

It will be interesting to see if the Villans can bring him to the club this summer.