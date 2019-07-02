Aston Villa and Everton want Rafael Leao

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Lille attacker Rafael Leao this summer.
According to Superdeporte (translated by Sportwitness), Everton are keen on the player as well.
Both clubs could use a quality young attacker like him and it will be interesting to see who makes a move for the Ligue 1 player in the coming weeks.
Leao is very highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. Signing him would be quite a coup for Aston Villa.
They have already signed Wesley this summer and another player like Leao would complete their attack. They have El Ghazi and Grealish at their disposal as well.
The Lille forward scored 8 goals in 16 starts in Ligue 1 last season.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa submit an offer for the player now. They need to add more goals to their side and Leao would be ideal.
Some of the fans seem quite excited about the links with the 20-year-old and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts already.
Here are some of the reactions.
