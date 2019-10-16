Blog Teams Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani replies Leeds United fan who fears Eddie Nketiah could leave Elland Road in January

Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah grabbed a hattrick for England’s under-21 in the 5-1 win over Austria last night, and as expected, fans called for his inclusion in manager Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up.

The Arsenal kid is yet to start a Championship game for the Elland Road outfit since arriving on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day.

Nketiah has two goals in seven league appearances for Leeds and two others in as many League Cup games.

However, Patrick Bamford remains Bielsa’s first-choice striker.

Following his heroics last night, Sky Sports claimed Nketiah isn’t unhappy with his bench role at the club and a Leeds fan urged Bielsa to start him on Saturday or play him and Bamford together.

Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani has reacted to the tweet, blasting Sky Sports for having so much interest in making news out of the club and has sent this message to the fans:

Bristol City have been linked with a January interest in Nketiah, and it will be interesting to see what happens between now and then.

Leeds beat the Ashton Gate outfit and others to the signature of the 20-year-old, and Arsenal, who want him to play regularly have the option to recall him in January.

