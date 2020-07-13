Alasdair Gold: Jose Mourinho likes Arkadiusz Milik but his agent has been making noises

In the latest Q/A session with Tottenham Hotspur fans, Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has shared the latest update on Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik who happens to be one of the targets for Spurs this summer.

The north London club have been heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old striker this summer, but it seems the Polish international has reservations about moving to the Premier League club.





Gold writes that Jose Mourinho likes the player, but his agent is making noises about potential lack of game time.

He wrote for Football London: “He appears to be someone Mourinho likes the look of but his agent has been making noises about the old Harry Kane problem and a lack of game time. It’s something that seems to dog Spurs more than other club, perhaps because they so rarely play with two up front and Kane is just so dominant.”

Milik has scored 13 goals in 18 starts for Napoli in all competitions this season.

Last month Tuttosport reported that Spurs had made contacts regarding a move to sign the Polish international.

In fact, Spurs would be considering the option of adding Lucas Moura as a part of the deal in the negotiation process.

To be honest, Spurs badly need a very-good second striker, a reliable back-up option for Harry Kane, but attracting a top striker is a massive problem for them.

Kane is a such a massive world-class player that Mourinho cannot simply drop him. Unless Mourinho finds a system where he can integrate two strikers, Spurs will struggle to attract big-name strikers to North London and play a second fiddle role.