Alan Shearer sends message to new Southampton striker Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong has joined Southampton after leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has provided an instant reaction to the move on Twitter.

The English striker was linked with a return to St. James’ Park before the Saints completed a move for him, but the Toons have a 40 per cent sell-on agreement and are due a windfall following the deal.

Newcastle have missed out on a quality hitman, though, and Shearer has wished him the best on his return to the English top-flight.

Good luck @AdamArma9 at a brilliant football club. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/CFsS7uxEBX — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 10, 2021

Sportslens View

Armstrong ended last season with 29 goals across all competitions and has been tasked with replacing Danny Ings’ goals at the Saint Mary’s.

Newcastle will bank in excess of £5 million as the Saints paid £15m for his signature, but they could have done with his goals instead given their lack of plenty attacking firepower.

Steve Bruce’s side scored just 46 Premier League goals last season, finishing in 13th place in the table, and they need to improve in the final third this season to prevent another relegation battle.

Newcastle relied heavily on Callum Wilson, with Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll all failing to deliver the goods.

Wilson picked up an injury during the second half of the campaign, and goals from Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock came in very handy during his loan spell.

While the England youth international is set to return to St. James’ Park in a permanent move to hand them a major boost in front of goal, the Toons could do with another great finisher up-front, and could end up regretting letting Armstrong join Southampton.

