Blackburn Rovers news: Championship side want to sign John Souttar

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing John Souttar who is currently on the books of Hearts, according to reports.

The 25-year-old joined the Edinburgh side in 2016 from Dundee United in a deal worth £120,000.

Since his arrival at the Tynecastle Park, he has clocked up 151 appearances across all competitions, with five goals and five assists to his name.

However, his contract at the Jambos is set to expire in the summer. Hearts are keen to keep him at the club but he is yet to pen a new deal.

According to the Daily Record, Blackburn Rovers have begun pre-contract discussions to sign John Souttar on a free transfer in the summer.

The Rovers are reportedly prepared to offer him a significant wage increase and believe they can bring him to Ewood Park.

However, they face competition for the signature of the 25-year-old as Stoke City and Nottingham Forest are also said to be keen on him.

While the Scotland international has also been linked with Celtic and Rangers.

The Gers wanted to sign the centre-back when Steven Gerrard was at the helm of affairs but new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hasn’t close the door either.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently enjoying a good run of form in the Championship, with the Riversiders losing only once in their previous 10 matches.

They are currently third in the league rankings, having secured 42 points from 23 matches.