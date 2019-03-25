Alan Shearer says Harry Kane never gets stick from him when he is selfish in a Spurs shirt

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was on the score sheet on Friday night as England kicked off their Euros 2020 qualifiers with a 5-0 drubbing of the Czech Republic.
The prolific goalscorer converted from the spot following a foul on Raheem Sterling, and he has now scored each of the last six penalties he has taken for the Three Lions.
6 – Harry Kane has scored each of the last six penalties he has taken for England. Reliable. #ENGCZE
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2019
Kane has 23 goals across all competitions for Spurs this term and he is only behind Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero in what is set to be a stiff race for the Premier League Golden Boot.
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was full of praises for the 25-year-old after his performance for country on Friday, and he has revealed that the Tottenham hitman never gets stick from him even when he is selfish while playing for club.
“We should just mention England captain Harry Kane, too. Of course, he tucked away his penalty confidently and with little fuss. But his all-round game and his unselfishness against the Czechs was there to see again,” the EPL highest goalscorer of all time told The Sun.
“Kane will be key again to unlocking the Montenegro defence tonight and getting another positive result.
“I will say he never gets stick from me when he’s “selfish” in a Spurs shirt, strikers score goals by shooting! But the way in which he is dropping off and bringing other players into the game is another sign of a brilliant and intelligent footballer.”
Kane has 125 league goals in 176 appearances for the north London side and has two Golden Boots to his name after emerging top scorer in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns.
He will be hoping to help Tottenham to a top-four finish this term and also help them to the semifinals of the Champions League.
They were drawn against City in the quarterfinal and will also play Pep Guardiola’s side two days after the second-leg.
Kane will have to be on top of his game for the season-defining three matches, and he might need to get selfish on several occasions during the games.