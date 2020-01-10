Agent confirms Juan Foyth could leave Tottenham Hotspur in January

Jose Mourinho was heavily impressed with Juan Foyth after Tottenham Hotspur lost against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
The former Chelsea boss said after the game: “Foyth was very stable, solid, calm (against Bayern). He played very well. Is he going to start Sunday? No. But I am really happy with his performance.”
However, Foyth’s latest performance was one he will want to forget. The 21-year-old started against Norwich City last month and was all over the place.
Mourinho took him off at half-time. Probably, the Portuguese boss has already seen enough of the youngster.
According to Foyth’s agent, Claudio Curti, the 9 times capped Argentine international could leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.
“We are evaluating the possibility of going out in the January market. We wait for this week to find clarity with Tottenham,” said Curti to Inter Dipendenza.
Good for Foyth?
It seems that Foyth is not in Mourinho’s immediate plans, and therefore Spurs could send him out on loan to get regular games.
Tottenham do need to bolster their defence. They have not kept a clean sheet since their 5-0 win against Burnley in December, and it remains to be seen whether the north London club sign a defender this month.
At the same time, it is also highly unlikely that Foyth would be the player to provide stability at the back. True, the youngster is highly talented who possesses excellent technical abilities and flair, but at the moment he is too error-prone.
A loan move away from the club would be good for him. He will get regular games that will boost his confidence.