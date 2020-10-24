Adrian raves about Liverpool teammate Fabinho

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has raved about Fabinho on the club’s official website.

Adrian has been impressed by how Fabinho has done in central defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.





Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but the Netherlands international could miss the rest of the season due to the injury he suffered against Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend, as reported by The Guardian.

Fabinho, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, slotted in at centre-back for the defending Premier League champions’ opening Champions League Group D game against Ajax away from home in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was impressed with the display produced by Fabinho in midweek, as the Reds won 1-0.

Adrian told Liverpool’s official website about Fabinho: “I was expecting that performance from Fabi. He’s a top player, top players adapt to the position. It’s not a new thing for him because he played before in that position last season, even at Monaco [he] played a few times in that position.

“He has enough quality to play there. We have other players in that position that can do this in different occasions. The young players are doing really well in training as well. I think we are well covered to face the next few games. ”

How did Fabinho play against Ajax?

Fabinho played as a central defender against Chelsea earlier this season, and just like against the Blues, the 26-year-old was brilliant for Liverpool against Ajax.

The Brazil international was strong at the back, kept the Ajax attackers at bay, and almost scored with a great header in the second half.

According to WhoScored, against Ajax in the Netherlands, the 26-year-old had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, won three headers, took 74 touches, and made four tackles, four interceptions and nine clearances.

Replacing Virgil van Dijk

Fabinho is doing well at the moment, and he will get better and more comfortable in central defence in the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool will not be able to sign any replacement for Van Dijk before January, and until then, manager Jurgen Klopp will have to hope that Fabinho maintains his current level.